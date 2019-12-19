Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.59.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,950,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

