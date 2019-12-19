Charles Schwab (SCHW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW):

12/17/2019 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Schwab have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s planned acquisition of TD Ameritrade will create a behemoth in online brokerage industry with more than $5 trillion in client assets. Additionally, agreement to buy USAA’s Investment Management Company, a strong balance sheet position and improving operating efficiency bode well for the future. While dismal interest rate scenario and rising operating expenses (mainly related to compensation costs and regulatory charges) remain major near-term concerns and will likely put pressure on financials, it intends to further strengthen trading business by offering commission free trading. This will likely lead to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts.”

12/12/2019 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

11/27/2019 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

11/26/2019 – Charles Schwab had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

11/18/2019 – Charles Schwab had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

11/5/2019 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/23/2019 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Charles Schwab had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,942 shares of company stock worth $17,170,939. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

