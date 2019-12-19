Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce sales of $428.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $394.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. CL King began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $7,518,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,915,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.