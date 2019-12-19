Chromia Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $881,866.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.01191083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120957 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 253,747,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,693,389 tokens. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

