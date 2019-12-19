Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells $264,163.00 in Stock

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Alan Boroughs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.31. The company had a trading volume of 508,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.00. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

