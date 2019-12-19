Cindicator (CND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97,343.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $97,343.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and ABCC. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00185125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01187324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,682,918 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, Ethfinex, GOPAX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.