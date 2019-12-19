City of London Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:CTY)

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTY traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 441 ($5.80). 535,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,646. City of London Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 442.50 ($5.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 421.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69.

About City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

