CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 362.2% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00011334 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Cryptopia. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $22,449.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005682 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048891 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,377,695 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

