Color Platform Trading 80.7% Higher Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 80.7% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $25,767.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

