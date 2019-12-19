Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Commscope posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Commscope by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,511,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Commscope by 1,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,922,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,254 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,879,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter.

COMM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

