Consensus Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058810 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.88 or 1.00173873 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

