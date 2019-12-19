Constellation Price Hits $0.0150 on Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $13.68 million and $1.66 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, Constellation has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.68 or 0.06515550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001471 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,035,988 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.