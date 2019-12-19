ContentBox Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $16,499.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Huobi, DDEX and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007625 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000467 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, CPDAX, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.