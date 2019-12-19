Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million.

Several analysts have commented on CRBP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $329.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

