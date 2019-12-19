Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Purchases $29,999.18 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,724.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company had a trading volume of 403,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

