Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.23 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00058810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. Cosmos has a market cap of $806.34 million and approximately $157.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.88 or 1.00173873 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

