Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells £243,528.48 in Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91).

Ian Sutcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of Countryside Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38).

CSP stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 458.20 ($6.03). The company had a trading volume of 731,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Countryside Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 274 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 392.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.01.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Countryside Properties PLC will post 3258.999718 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. Countryside Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSP. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.97) price target (up from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price (up from GBX 375 ($4.93)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.83 ($5.48).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

