Cream Price Reaches $0.0005 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $24,538.00 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00058473 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00602284 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00237258 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004923 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00087770 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

