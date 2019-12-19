CROAT (CROAT) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $84,813.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 73,568,350 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

