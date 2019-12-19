CRYPTO20 Market Cap Tops $14.67 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00005091 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $51.55. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $11,357.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,378,807 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

