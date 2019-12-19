Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett Sells 4,000 Shares

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CUE traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,311. The company has a market capitalization of $367.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.46. Cue Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

