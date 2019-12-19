CyberMiles Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Tokenomy, Bibox and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00556066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00060047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036273 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00086379 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008886 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDCM, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Huobi, Zebpay, CoinBene, BCEX, Bibox, IDEX, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

