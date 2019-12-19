Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, YoBit, DDEX, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

