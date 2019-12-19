Daren Morris Sells 113,000 Shares of Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total value of £153,680 ($202,157.33).

Daren Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Daren Morris sold 113,557 shares of Volex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £154,437.52 ($203,153.80).

On Thursday, November 28th, Daren Morris sold 164,191 shares of Volex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £206,880.66 ($272,139.78).

On Friday, November 22nd, Daren Morris sold 35,809 shares of Volex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total transaction of £43,686.98 ($57,467.75).

On Thursday, November 14th, Daren Morris bought 10,000 shares of Volex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £11,300 ($14,864.51).

LON:VLX traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 135.50 ($1.78). 73,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Volex PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 149 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $203.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

