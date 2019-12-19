Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

DASTY stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.72. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $166.07.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 22.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

