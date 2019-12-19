David M. Maura Buys 2,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after buying an additional 291,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 416,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 36.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.