DECENT (DCT) Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,088.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Bittrex, LBank and Upbit. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007607 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001602 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000478 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Bittrex, ChaoEX, BCEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.