Decimated (DIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $460.00

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Decimated has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Decimated has a market capitalization of $84,632.00 and $460.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decimated token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.60 or 0.06531640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Decimated Profile

DIO is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,986,411 tokens. The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates. The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game.

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decimated using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

