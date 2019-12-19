DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $7,724.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000772 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,309,558 coins and its circulating supply is 26,030,989 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

