Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Stake Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,247,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.11% of Denny’s worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

DENN opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

