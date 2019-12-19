Dent Trading Down 10.9% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $12.96 million and $262,908.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,775,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, FCoin, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx, WazirX, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Liquid, Allbit, BitForex, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

