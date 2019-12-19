Dether (DTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207,376.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Dether has a market cap of $207,376.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Dether has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.73 or 0.06545417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Dether

DTH is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

