Dimension Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and $2.35 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dimension Chain

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

