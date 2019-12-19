Dinastycoin (DCY) Trading Up 48.7% Over Last Week

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $414,723.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

