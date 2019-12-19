Dragon Option Market Cap Hits $11,170.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $11,170.00 and $23,586.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, Bancor Network and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00186166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01190555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121031 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,254,590 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.