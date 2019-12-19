Dynamic Market Cap Reaches $688,070.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $688,070.00 and approximately $3,300.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.01794792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.02598965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00554292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00662582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00052208 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,857,215 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.