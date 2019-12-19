E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Buys C$79,500.00 in Stock

E-L Financial Corp Ltd (TSE:ELF) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$795.00 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,426 shares in the company, valued at C$3,518,670.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 100 shares of E-L Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$737.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 100 shares of E-L Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$745.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00.

Shares of ELF traded up C$14.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$809.80. The company had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$761.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$755.45. E-L Financial Corp Ltd has a 12 month low of C$720.05 and a 12 month high of C$824.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

