ECC (ECC) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. ECC has a market cap of $3.41 million and $81.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ECC has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058810 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086652 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,211.88 or 1.00173873 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.