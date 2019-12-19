Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,368 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,747 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $530.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

