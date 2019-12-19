Eden (EDN) One Day Volume Tops $673,978.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. Eden has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $673,978.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.01185321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

