Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 31,949 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 31,949 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $121,086.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $49,946.57.

On Friday, November 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,119 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $40,172.43.

On Thursday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,400 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,810.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,600 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $85,078.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,677 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $5,148.39.

NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 148,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,671. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter valued at $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marchex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marchex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.