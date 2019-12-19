Effect.AI (EFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $951,519.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $951,519.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BitMart.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Effect.AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

