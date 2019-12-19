eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.59 Million

Analysts expect that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report sales of $17.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.45 million and the highest is $17.72 million. eGain posted sales of $17.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $72.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $73.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

