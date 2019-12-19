Egretia Market Cap Hits $6.20 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $1.72 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00185621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.01179882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

