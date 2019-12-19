Eidoo (EDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $160,475.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $160,475.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eidoo has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Eidoo

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,952,286 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

