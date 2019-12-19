ELA Coin Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $1.19 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

