Electrify.Asia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $358,434.00 and $14.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, TDAX, Gate.io and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX, IDAX, TDAX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

