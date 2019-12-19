Electroneum Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.94 million and $111,427.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,928,162,037 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Kucoin, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.