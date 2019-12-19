Elementeum Reaches Market Cap of $31,453.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $31,453.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Altilly. During the last week, Elementeum has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,018,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elementeum Token Trading

Elementeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

