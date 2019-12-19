Elitium (EUM) Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00012598 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $76,143.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

